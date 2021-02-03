"He got to make out with Dawn" - Torrie Wilson jokingly recalls her father's WWE experiences 

Torrie Wilson recently talked about her father's experiences in WWE. She narrated a hilarious incident between her father and Vince McMahon, as well as his infamous angle with Dawn Marie on WWE programming.

Al Wilson, Torrie Wilson's father, passed away back in 2019. In the fictional world of WWE, he got married to Dawn Marie on the January 2, 2003 episode of SmackDown. Fans still recall that segment. Torrie is one of the most famous female WWE personalities of all time. She got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. Torrie has made sporadic appearances for WWE over the years.

Torrie Wilson recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and talked about various topics, including her father's time in WWE. The Hall of Famer recalled some hilarious instances about her father in the world of wrestling entertainment.

"He loved it. He had the time of his life, especially because he got to make out with Dawn [Marie] all the time."

Torrie Wilson also spoke about the wedding angle between her father and Dawn Marie. Torrie revealed that her brothers even called her up after the angle was over to point out the ridiculousness of the whole segment.

Torrie Wilson talks about her father's encounter with Vince McMahon

Torrie Wilson

During her appearance on The Bump, Torrie Wilson said that her father did not have any clue about the protocols and hierarchies in WWE. For an example, Torrie recalled the time when her father had encountered Vince McMahon in a bizarre, funny moment.

"One day, he was waiting for, I guess, his pickup to go to the hotel. He asked Vince McMahon if he could just hop in his limo with him."

Advertisement

Even if Al Wilson's request may have seemed a bit random, he was able to get into a limousine with Vince McMahon. Not many WWE Superstars can ride with Vince McMahon nowadays, but Torrie Wilson's father was one of the lucky people who did.

Recently, Torrie Wilson returned to WWE as an entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She also made a special cameo at RAW Legends Night this year before her Royal Rumble appearance. In the multi-woman contest, the WWE Hall of Famer lasted for almost four minutes, and she was eventually eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.