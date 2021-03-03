"He grabbed me" - Bobby Lashley reveals what Vince McMahon told him backstage after WWE title win

Bobby Lashley is the trending name in pro wrestling right now, and rightfully so. Almighty won his first WWE Championship on RAW against The Miz, and the reactions to the victory have been heartwarmingly positive.

Bobby Lashley sat down with Ryan Satin for the latest Fox Sports 1-on-1 interview, and the new WWE Champion revealed Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to the WWE Championship win on RAW.

Vince McMahon grabbed Lashley first thing backstage and gave him a big hug. The WWE boss told Lashley that he was proud of the superstar, and it was a backstage moment that the 44-year veteran will surely never forget.

Here's what Bobby Lashley revealed:

"When I was able to go through that curtain [after winning the WWE Championship] and give Vince a hug, he grabbed me, and he held me for a while and was like, 'Man, I'm proud of you."

Vince doesn't want you here to have fun: Bobby Lashley on the WWE CEO's expectations

Bobby Lashley would go on to explain what Vince McMahon expects from WWE talent. The WWE Champion said that Vince McMahon wants the Superstars to push their creative boundaries and deliver at a higher level.

"You're not here to have fun. Vince doesn't want you here to have fun. Vince wants to get in an argument with you because you're fighting for something that you want. Vince wants you to step out of the box and do something bigger."

Bobby Lashley spoke about the drive that Vince McMahon wants his talent to have. The boss' vision and the inputs of several other legends have pushed Lashley to achieve more extraordinary things in the company.

"Vince wants you to want WrestleMania so much that the crowd forces them to give you that title. I think I started to get into that point this last year, several months definitely. I've been mean, man. I've been mean. I go out there with a vengeance, and there's a whole lot of confidence running through me."

Bobby Lashley will head into WrestleMania 37 as the WWE Champion, and he is expected to face Drew McIntyre in one of the marquee title matches on the card.

Bobby Lashley will head into WrestleMania 37 as the WWE Champion, and he is expected to face Drew McIntyre in one of the marquee title matches on the card.

While the WWE creative team would have a few surprises up their sleeve with the Fastlane PPV left to go, will Bobby Lashley still be the WWE Champion after WrestleMania 37?