"He is the guy that would fit in with Roman Reigns"- Veteran surprised with Triple H's booking of 10-time WWE Champion (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has been the top guy in WWE for over three years, and not many have been able to measure up to him in this historic run. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes Randy Orton fits in with The Tribal Chief, and thus, it is shocking that he is not being pushed stronger.

Randy Orton made his return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames after being on the sidelines for nearly 18 months. The Legend Killer was quick to sign an exclusive deal with SmackDown, making it clear that he wants to take down Roman Reigns. However, the ten-time WWE Champion won't be getting The Tribal Chief in a one-on-one contest as Triple H and his creative team decided to go down the Fatal Four-Way route.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell stated that he is surprised with Orton's booking as he believes The Legend Killer has the potential to hang out with The Head of the Table.

"You know who I am surprised that they are not pushing stronger? Orton. I thought they would be pushing him a lot stronger. I was watching Orton tonight, he is head and shoulders with his specials, the way he looks. He looks like if you met him in a street alley, you would back up. I thought they would push him a little stronger because he is the guy that would fit in with Roman Reigns." [From 54:37 onwards]

Randy Orton competed in the Triple Threat match on SmackDown to determine the number one contender for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title. However, the match ended in no contest after The Bloodline made an interference. Nick Aldis then announced a Fatal Four-Way match for Royal Rumble.

