''He wasn't as high maintenance as people perceive''- Jim Ross busts a major myth about former WWE Champion

Jim Ross has worked with a lot of WWE superstars on-screen and off-screen during his tenure with the company. One name he has always spoken highly about is Triple H. Former EVP of Talent Relations Jim Ross believes that Triple H was a great employee and rumors about him being difficult to work with are ill-founded.

Triple H is currently the Chief Content Officer at WWE and took over as the creative head after Vince McMahon retired. However, Ross revealed that even as a talent Triple H would be heavily involved in talent meetings, and would even help out Ross in his role of managing the superstars.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross spoke about how Triple H wasn't the first superstar to be involved in production meetings, but he was much more involved in the process than anyone else before him. Ross also said that he was very easy to work with and that the agents backstage never had a difficult time with him.

''Yeah, pretty much. He wasn't as high maintenance as people perceive. And they only perceive that for who he married.'' said Ross [39:50-39:55]

Jim Ross on Triple H's backstage involvement in WWE

The current AEW commentator revealed that Triple H became part of Vince McMahon's entourage from a very early time. He even helped Ross communicate directives to another talent. He said that although many superstars had previously been invited to be part of production meetings, none had played a major role like Triple H.

''Maybe not to his degree. Not to his depth. But absolutely. other wrestlers have gone to production meetings. You get invited by Vince. You got these ideas, why don't you come by. So he wasn't the first guy to do it but he was the most prominent,'' said Ross [39:00-39:45]

Jim Ross would often go to Triple H if he wanted a message conveyed to Shawn Michaels. Ross believes this helped Triple H learn how to navigate backstage waters in WWE.

Please give H/T credit to SportsKeeda and Grilling JR for using the quotes.

