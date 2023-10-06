"He hit perfectly" – Dutch Mantell shares interesting take on huge WWE botch

Legendary wrestling booker Dutch Mantell recently offered his thoughts on the infamous botch that defined Top Dolla's WWE career.

On December 16, 2022, Top Dolla failed to clear the top rope while attempting a dive to the outside of the ring on SmackDown. WWE announcer Michael Cole frequently referenced the dive on commentary, meaning fans were constantly reminded of the former football player's mistake.

Mantell explained on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast why Top Dolla deserved more plaudits for his immediate reaction to the error:

"I loved his move when he did the stomach top rope move, and he hit perfectly, I swear to God. He hit perfectly and got to walking. Actually, he made it look good. It was a big botch, but he recovered from the botch perfectly and walked down the aisle." [1:13 – 1:35]

Former WWE star EC3 recently told Sportskeeda Wrestling that Top Dolla developed backstage heat due to his inability to take responsibility for the botch. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion said the incident "really negatively affected his perception in the locker room."

Dutch Mantell reacts to WWE releasing Top Dolla

On September 21, Top Dolla received his release from WWE for the second time in two years. Maximum Male Models' Mace and Mansoor were also among the superstars to lose their jobs.

Dutch Mantell was not surprised to see Maximum Male Models and Top Dolla in the latest batch of releases:

"You can see a group come on, not just me, regular fans, but this group [Top Dolla's faction Hit Row] never kind of touched me in any way. I didn't see them going forward. I thought Maximum Male Models was dead on arrival." [2:07 – 2:29]

Top Dolla was the only member of Hit Row to receive his release. B-Fab and Ashante "Thee" Adonis remain with WWE.

What did you make of Top Dolla's WWE release? Let us know in the comments section below.

