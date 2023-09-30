"He immediately told me he wanted money" - Ex-WWE star says someone put a gun to his forehead

An ex-WWE star has revealed that he almost lost his life after someone put a gun to his forehead.

Maven recently opened up about the major drawbacks of being a WWE Superstar. He told a chilling story about how someone once confronted him with a gun while hanging out with his girlfriend.

He recalled that it was shortly after suffering an injury while wrestling Christian.

"I had just broken my leg wrestling Christian, and I was in a cast. It was late at night. I was on the porch with my girlfriend at the time. We were doing what we did every night, enjoying a nice summer's evening. Out of nowhere, a figure dressed in all black walks up onto the porch. I immediately jumped up to shield her, and he put a gun directly to my forehead."

The most disturbing detail of the incident was that the stranger knew who Maven was.

"You might be thinking, 'Well, Maven, maybe this was just an act of randomness.' It was not because he said my name. He immediately told me he wanted money. I had just bought a new car. I offered that to him. He told me he didn't want that, and as he turned to walk away, he said a couple of words that would take away every bit of security I had. He pointed the gun at me as he was backing down off the porch, and he said, 'Maven, I got you anytime I want you.'" [4:47-5:40]

The WWE star was traumatized by what had just happened

Maven further stated that the incident still gives him the shivers. After the incident, he always made it a point to carry a firearm while walking to and from his car.

He also noted that such an incident wouldn't have happened if he wasn't a notable name in the pro wrestling business.

"That echoed in me, and that man... that still gets to me to this day. After that night, I never went to sleep until it was daylight in that house. And I never walked to and from my car without a firearm being on my hip. My life, my safety, the girl I was dating at the time, her life, her safety, was in someone else's hands. This is definitely something that would never have happened had I not become a WWE wrestler," said Maven. [5:41-6:10]

Fortunately, the WWE veteran came out unscathed from the incident and suffered no physical harm. The incident certainly affected his mental health in more ways than one, though.

