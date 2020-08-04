"He just does not put any value." - Arn Anderson takes shots at Vince McMahon's treatment of WWE Superstars

Arn Anderson worked in WWE for a long time in the world of wrestling once he had retired from his in-ring career. Last year, Arn Anderson was released from WWE last year and has since worked in the world of AEW. He has been working for AEW in a player-coach position with Cody Rhodes — a position where he has become extremely successful. However, during his time in WWE, he worked very closely with Vince McMahon and other producers to book WWE's shows.

During a recent episode of Arn Anderson's ARN podcast, he talked about what WWE did differently, and how Vince McMahon booked wrestlers putting them in an impossible position to do all that was expected from them.

#TheEnforcer is back in the hot seat for another edition of #AskArn



Available now at https://t.co/TxDbkagve8 or listen ad free at https://t.co/6qmsulkjNx pic.twitter.com/M1StOw6rlH — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) August 4, 2020

Arn Anderson on Vince McMahon putting WWE Superstars in an impossible position

Arn Anderson talked about how Vince McMahon did not give WWE Superstars enough time to do all that was being asked from them and said that they did not value the Superstars and the producers in WWE.

"We could go out and do what we wanted to do, and that’s having fun. That’s what’s missing. You can’t send a guy through the curtain on RAW with three minutes and expect him to go sell, tell a story, get the product over, get himself over, and accomplish all those things in three minutes. It can’t be done. And then turn around and blame the producer or blame the talent. Because it’s an impossibility. He just does not put any value."

Arn Anderson went on to take shots at Vince McMahon for the way that he banned the word 'wrestler' and 'wrestling' before. While this rule has relaxed now, it's still not something that WWE looks kindly on at the moment.

#TheEnforcer wants to hear from you. Got a question for Arn leave them here. #AskArn pic.twitter.com/2B6oskW0Cr — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) July 14, 2020

"Five years ago, you would have got canned if you did that more than once. Just remember this for pro-wrestling fans and don’t be ashamed to say you are a pro-wrestling fan, I certainly am not ashamed to see it. It’s not sports entertainment, this is not Saturday Night Live, it’s a wrestling show. Let the guys and girls do what they do best — go perform, and give them enough time to do it."