"He just starts ripping into this guy" - Teddy Long recalls WWE Hall of Famer losing his cool (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long recently shared a hilarious story about the late great, The Iron Sheik of the time when they bumped into each other at an airport.

One of the greatest heels of all time, The Iron Sheik, breathed his last on June 7th. Since then, heartfelt tributes have been pouring in for the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion from his colleagues and his legion of fans. While his in-ring persona was that of a bad guy, Sheik was a lovable personality behind it.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long recalled once meeting The Iron Sheik at an airport. He revealed that the WWE legend was in a wheelchair and assisted by a person when he bumped into him.

Long added that when the person advised The Iron Sheik against meeting him as he had a flight to catch, the legend lost his cool and started berating him.

"One time I was at the Atlanta airport, and so he (The Iron Sheik) saw me. I turned around to go back and see him. He's in a wheelchair now, so he's got a guy who's pushing him in his wheelchair. So the guy's trying to tell him, 'No, we can't stop and talk. We got to get to your gate. You have to go.' He turns around, and he just starts just ripping into this guy. He just ripped right into him," said Teddy Long.

The former SmackDown GM disclosed that moments later, he saw The Iron Sheik himself coming towards him by pushing the wheelchair on his own.

"I'm like, 'Sheik, you gotta go. He's gotta let you go. So I walk away, and the guy's pushing him. He's ripping him. And next thing I know, I walk and turn around; I see Sheik coming down and pushing his wheelchair," added Teddy Long. [2:26 - 3:15]

Vince Russo looks back at The Iron Sheik winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

A few days back on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo spoke about the day The Iron Sheik defeated Bob Backlund for the World Title. Russo revealed that the fans in Madison Square Garden were left stunned upon seeing Backlund's manager, Arnold Skaaland, throw in the towel after Sheik locked in the Camel Clutch.

"This is Madison Square Garden in New York City. You could have heard a pin drop. The people were in shock that Skaaland threw the towel in, and now The Sheik was champion. And New York City, hook, line, and sinker, bro. You could have heard a pin drop in that building," said Vince Russo.

The Iron Sheik's title reign was, however, a transitional one as just a few weeks later, he lost it to Hulk Hogan at the same venue.

