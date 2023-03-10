"He could kill the Fiend" - Major storyline pitched for Brock Lesnar to help repackage Bray Wyatt in WWE (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar's refusal to face Bray Wyatt continues to be a trending topic in the world of professional wrestling, as there is still more to the story than meets the eye. The report was discussed at length on The Wrestling Outlaws, during which EC3 pitched the idea to repackage Bray Wyatt using Brock Lesnar.

Bray Wyatt doesn't seem to have the same momentum he had when he showed up at Extreme Rules 2022. The sluggish storyline isn't helping his cause, as fans wish to see more from the former Universal Champion on TV.

Wyatt has dabbled in presenting bizarre characters for the majority of his WWE career; however, EC3 felt a "clean slate" would be what the SmackDown star currently needs.

WWE regularly repackages superstars and their characters to help them get a better reaction from the crowd. Carter believes Brock Lesnar destroying Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania could mark the beginning of a much-needed change and give WWE a chance to right their wrongs from the past.

"I think the best thing for something like that, if it's that broken, a match with Brock Lesnar on the biggest stage and a total destruction of what it is, to take a second step back, re-evaluate, clean slate, and start with something that simply can be built the right way," said EC3. [11:31 - 11:56]

EC3 clarified that Bray Wyatt just couldn't be booked to defeat Brock Lesnar, as that would defeat the entire goal of giving Bray a reason to rethink his kayfabe choices.

The former 24/7 Champion also noted that amongst the current group of talents in WWE, Brock Lesnar was probably the most believable wrestler who could beat all kinds of competitors. While we haven't seen The Fiend for a long time, Carter said Lesnar could also go over Wyatt's masked alter-ego to maximize the impact of the win.

"No (Bray doesn't go over Brock). I mean, if you're going to blow it up, a guy like Brock is the one thing that can bring an entire evil empire down, like, he could kill the Fiend, so to speak. So they can redraw it and hopefully get something that's suitable." [12:00 - 12:20]

Vince Russo shares his thoughts on how WWE can fix the issues with Bray Wyatt's current run

To say that Wyatt's work since his return has been underwhelming would be an understatement. Unfortunately, the elaborate and cryptic nature of Bray Wyatt's on-screen narrative has backfired on the company, as fans want big moments and not just little teasers every week.

We still don't know who is behind the Uncle Howdy mask, in addition to the apparent confusion over Alexa Bliss' relationship with Wyatt.

On paper, Wyatt's angle is too complex for the WWE Universe to follow, and Vince Russo urged the promotion to simplify the whole story before it's too late. Here's what the former WWE writer briefly suggested:

"I think you really need to simplify it at this point. Like, what is the angle? What is the angle that is really simplified, man? Focus, that's what's needed." [9:25 - 9:43]

