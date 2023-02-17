"He kind of shot it down" - 64-year-old WWE veteran recalls his "boring" main event with The Undertaker (Exclusive)

WWE veteran and the first-ever main eventer of Monday Night RAW, Damien Demento, recalled working with The Undertaker.

Demento signed with the WWE (then WWF) back in the early 90s. He debuted at a live event on October 2, 1992, wrestling Jeff Jarrett in a losing effort. Shortly afterward, the 64-year-old made his television debut under a new name. His main event match with The Undertaker took place on the debut episode of Monday Night RAW on January 11, 1993.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Demento stated that he wanted to do something different while working alongside the Hall of Famer.

"I only worked with him that one time, so I'm sitting in a locker room, I think he had his own dressing room. So, I'm in the dressing room when I'm, you know, just to kind of go over things if need be. I'll be at some guys. Somebody, some of the old-timers, they don't want to talk about a match, you know. The old way of doing it is, you know, call it in the ring, right? So you just know the finish, you go out there and maybe you talk about how you're going to start. So, but a lot of guys, the way I was taught, you know, through Johnny Rodz, it was like call it in the ring."

However, The Undertaker wasn't interested and shot down the idea that Demento pitched.

"It didn't matter like when I was coming up in the business and I'm working with guys that are coming down, but they would all the big name guys that were on TV but I was the heel. So, they let me call because that's the way it was. The heel called the match. So I go to talk to Undertaker, if that's his real name and then I'm thinking, 'geez, this is a live show,' it's a new show right and I'm in the main event, I'm thinking, 'It's live, let's do something edgy.' I don't remember exactly what I suggested to him, but he kind of shot it down." said Demento [13:26-14:33]

Damien Demento further spoke about the "boring" main event match with WWE legend The Undertaker

In continuation of the same conversation, Damien Demento claimed that The Undertaker refused to acknowledge his idea because the creative team wanted him to.

In addition, Demento termed the match with The Undertaker as "boring." He continued:

"He shot it down and only because I think maybe it's what the office wanted. So, basically he just said, 'we're just going to have a normal, like a back-and-forth match,' and I'm like, 'yeah, okay.' So, but I thought you know, 'let's go there and take a chance, let's do something that's gonna get people talking and you know jazz things up a little bit.' But it turned I mean, it become a good product for them but you know I was thinking, it was a regular back-and-forth match, main event that kind of boring, that's what I thought." [14:34- 15:10]

The Undertaker retired from the industry and was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. These days, the Deadman hosts his own talk show before several big Premium Live Events throughout the year.

