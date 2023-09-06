EC3 recently discussed retiring WWE veteran Tyrus at NWA's 75th Anniversary show, where he defeated him to win the NWA World Heavyweight Title.

Formerly known as Brodus Clay during his time in WWE, Tyrus held the NWA World Championship for close to ten months. However, his reign finally came to an end at the hands of EC3, who took him down in an intensely physical and grueling Bullrope Match at NWA's 75th Anniversary show, on August 27th.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, EC3 revealed how Tyrus was mentally and physically prepared to hang up his boots. He also praised the former WWE star's contributions to the business, and towards his own career. EC3 also believed Tyrus was aware there wasn't anyone else more capable than him to dethrone him.

"I think he (Tyrus) was ready. Physically, mentally, he was doing so well in another field. He's done so much for us as an industry and business. He's done so much for us as a colleague and as a friend. The time was coming. If it that wasn't then... it had to be then. It had to be NWA 75 because he knew I was the only capable person who could give him the perfect ending for his career that he deserved," said EC3. [4:24 - 4:51]

Former WWE star EC3 lauds Simon Diamond for leading from the front

EC3 also spoke about former IMPACT Wrestling star Simon Diamond, who serves as NWA's Director of Talent Relations. The former WWE star lauded Diamond's leadership skills and for valuing hard-working talent. EC3 thinks the ECW veteran was the kind of boss one could talk to freely, without any hesitations.

"He's (Simon Diamond) really great as a locker room leader, and he's a great boss you could talk to about anything. A man you could trust, and I'm not saying this just because I'm the champion and he's responsible for me being that, but I'm saying that because I believe it, it's true, and it's honest. He works hard, and he appreciates hard work and he appreciates talents who are willing to step out of the box," said EC3 [6:56 - 7:17]

Considering just how impactful and memorable his win was, it's safe to say EC3 could have a memorable reign with the NWA World Heavyweight Title.

