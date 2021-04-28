"He knows how to sell tickets"- Jeff Jarrett has major praise for WWE legend [Exclusive]

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling and opened up on Jim Cornette's success as a podcaster.

Jim Cornette regularly shares his opinions on the pro-wrestling product on his "Jim Cornette's Drive Thru" podcast. He has a large fanbase and boasts 208k subscribers on his official YouTube channel. Jeff Jarrett has known Cornette for the better part of his lif, and here's what he had to say about the pro-wrestling legend:

"You know, I've known Jim since I was 10-11, 12-years-old. He broke into the business. My grandmother was instrumental, my father was instrumental. He was a photographer. Like all of us, before he was a photographer he was a wrestling fan. Before I ever put on the boots, I was a wrestling fan. Jim has an incredible gift of gab. I'll say this, he knows how to sell tickets. It's first and foremost in the mentality and I think sometimes in this day and age of... not a lot of barometers, so to speak, whether it's ticket sales or buyrates, even minute-by-minute ratings have somewhat... and I know they're not what they used to be. But at the end of the day, Jim's a businessman and he's looking for downloads like everyone in the world. I would often tell Conrad, in my past, 'Conrad, I don't wanna hear myself talk, I'm not really interested in telling stories.' But when the business component crystallized and seeing the different opportunities... I'm talking to a couple of different media companies about potentially other podcasts," Jarrett revealed.

"Jim Cornette, he knows how to generate discussion around his podcast and isn't that the name of the game?"

Jeff Jarrett is trying his hand at podcasting as well

Jeff Jarrett now has a new podcast of his own. He has done it all in the pro-wrestling business, and it goes without saying that he would have tons of interesting stories to share with the fans.

Jim Cornette's Drive Thru is a no-holds-barred podcast where Cornette doesn't mince his words one bit while talking about the wrestling business. New clips are uploaded almost every other day in which Jim can be heard sharing his views on WWE, AEW, and other hot topics.

Check out 'My World with Jeff Jarrett,' a new podcast hosted by Conrad Thompson. New shows drop every Tuesday at http://AdFreeShows.com.