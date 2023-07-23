"He leaves WWE," "Probably annoys HHH" - Fans are upset over a recent report on LA Knight's push

LA Knight has become undeniably popular amongst the WWE Universe. However, recent reports regarding his booking in the company have upset fans across the globe as they believe Knight should receive a proper push from the company.

Earlier this year, LA Knight became one of the most popular stars on the roster due to his promos and character work inside the ring. However, WWE has not pushed The Megastar in a stunning fashion which has left fans wondering why Knight has not been booked as a top star yet.

According to a new report from PWTorch, Vince McMahon and Triple H like the rising star and are behind him. However, it states that he has rubbed people in the wrong way behind the scenes and he's bad at backstage politics in WWE. Fans were upset with this report and predicted some of the worst for Knight.

Check out some of the reactions below:

WWE Universe doesn't want to see the company waste LA Knight!

The report also states that Knight is due for a push in WWE after SummerSlam 2023. It will be interesting to see if and when the company pulls the trigger and straps a rocket behind LA Knight on Friday Night SmackDown.

LA Knight suffered another major loss on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Knight became one of the very fan favorites despite being a heel on Friday Night SmackDown. The Megastar defeated Montez Ford of Street Profits and qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Unfortunately, Knight was unable to win the match in London despite being the favorite heading into the match in London. Meanwhile, Damian Priest of The Judgment Day won the match and took the briefcase to Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this month, he cut a passionate promo on wanting to become a champion in the company. Last week, the company announced two Fatal-4-ways to determine a number one contender for Austin Theory's United States Championship on Friday Night SmackDown.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Knight suffered another massive loss when he failed to win the qualifying match. He lost to Rey Mysterio, who will now face Santos Escobar in the finals to become the new number-one contender.

