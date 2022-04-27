"He only had like 30 wins" - Goldberg's former opponent questions the WCW legend's undefeated streak

Bill DeMott has jokingly suggested that Goldberg’s 173-match WCW undefeated streak only consisted of 30 victories.

The 2018 WWE Hall of Famer burst onto the scene in WCW with a win over DeMott on the September 22, 1997, episode of Nitro. He then put together an impressive undefeated run of 173 matches before losing against Kevin Nash at Starrcade 1998.

DeMott, known as Hugh Morrus in WCW, spoke on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw about his former opponent’s questionable winning record:

“I’m only known for his first match but people forgot the third, the 17th, 23rd, 106th. There was an ongoing feud between me, [Brian] Knobbs, and was it Meng? Because Meng did a bunch of them too. I said, ‘I’m gonna have more [losses] than you by the end of the year.’ So if you really did his streak, he only had like 30 wins.” [59:17-59:42]

The two-time Universal Champion’s undefeated streak involved a lot of short matches that lasted fewer than three minutes. It remains unclear exactly how many matches the 55-year-old competed in during that time, but it is well known that WCW inflated his number of wins.

Bill DeMott makes amusing claim about Goldberg’s live event victories

Goldberg’s undefeated streak included wins from untelevised live events, which is why his victory tally increased drastically every time he appeared on television.

Bill DeMott added that the WCW legend was often credited with wins when he did not even appear on the show:

“We’re in the back of these live events going, ‘He’s not even on the road! How’s he getting wins?!’ It became one of those things. We started believing his hype, like, ‘Where are these wins coming from?!’” [1:00:04-1:00:15]

Goldberg lost a Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February. It is currently unclear if WWE plans to bring him back as an in-ring competitor again.

