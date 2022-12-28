"He literally knocks me out cold" - Ex-Manager recaps working with The Undertaker and WWE Legend at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

In a match that helped build The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania streak, former WWE manager and referee Bill Alfonso has told Sportskeeda how he wound up being knocked out by Taker's opponent, Giant Gonzalez.

The Phenom and The Giant faced off in a singles match at WrestleMania 9 in 1993 in Las Vegas. Whilst both men's huge sizes boded for a great match, Gonzalez's inexperience made the match a rather forgettable one, with the contest ending via disqualification.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Alfonso, who refereed the match, said how Gonzalez's chokeslam to him after the match knocked him out.

"It was very cool, I was flattered to be on the card at first. You know it being WrestleMania, that’s a big pay day a big thing, the largest professional wrestling event in history is WrestleMania..... The finish was, Giant Gonzalez grabs me and gives me a chokeslam, I must have been up 15 foot in the air and he drives me down, he literally knocks me out cold." From 19:35 to 20:18

Check out the full interview below:

The Undertaker's match against Giant Gonzalez was his third victory on the grandest stage of them all, as his iconic WrestleMania streak was only just beginning.

WWE Hall of Famer on his friendship with The Undertaker

Despite displaying a sinister aura on screen for more than 30 years, The Demon of Death Valley was a locker room leader and a close ally to many backstage.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One-on-One, Teddy Long, who worked very closely with The Undertaker in the mid-2000s as the SmackDown General Manager, praised The Deadman for his work in WWE.

"He's one guy that really put in his time, paid his dues, and really went through the struggle to get where he is today and to be denied by some promoters in wrestling who said he would never be nothing and never draw a dime." Long added: "So I'm just glad he was able to go to WWE and get with Vince and show him all and prove them all wrong. He was somebody, and that was just great for me. Like I said, just a super nice guy man. You couldn't have a better friend." (29:34 - 30:15) H/T Sportskeeda

After sacrificing his personal life and body for WWE fans for more than 30 years, The Undertaker was finally immortalized in April 2022 as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

