“He’ll never make it in the WWE” - RAW star opens up about critics fuelling his wrestling journey

Recently drafted RAW Superstar Ricochet has been facing critiques regarding his stature and in-ring style for well over a decade now. He still has a big chip on their shoulder despite being successful in his WWE run so far.

Despite all the negativity, Ricochet has been able to achieve his dreams by becoming a WWE Superstar. He has also won multiple championships during his time with the company over the last several years.

This afternoon, RAW Superstar Ricochet took to social media to share a YouTube video of himself wrestling for Chaos Pro Wrestling in 2009. Alongside it, he included a lot of quotes of things he's heard from people over the years about how he'll never make it to WWE, tweeting out:

"'He'll never make it to the @WWE' 'He's too small.' 'That's not WWE's style.' 'He'll never make it in this business.' People always got something to say. Let me talk, they're usually Ignorant anyway," Ricochet said in a tweet.

"He'll never make it to the @WWE" "He's too small." "That's not WWE's style." "He'll never make it in this business." People always got something to say. Let me talk, they're usually Ignorant anyway.

Ricochet is on a mission to prove his doubters wrong on WWE RAW

In recent months Ricochet has been mainly featured as part of a tag team with Braun Strowman on SmackDown.

With the duo being recently drafted to RAW, it appears the One and Only has a point to prove on the red brand over the next several months, tweeting out:

"Don't worry everyone seems to forget. I'll make them remember," Ricochet said in a tweet.

It's unknown how much longer Ricochet and Strowman will remain together as a team. But as long as they continue to get positive reactions from the WWE Universe, that team might not be breaking up anytime soon.

I’ll make them remember. D Gill @Mystry_nigmA



I'll make them remember.

What do you make of Ricochet's comments? Do you think it's right for him to still have a chip on his shoulder after being part of the WWE roster for so long? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

