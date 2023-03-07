"He'll be the one to take down Roman Reigns"- Fans believe Bloodline's downfall started with 37-year-old star's return to WWE

Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline is one of the most dominant stables in WWE history. However, cracks have begun to widen within the group over the last few months. Many fans believe that their downfall started with Karrion Kross' return to the company.

The Doomwalker returned to the Stamford-based promotion in August last year after getting released from the company in 2021. Upon his return, Kross targeted both Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns as he placed an hourglass in front of The Bloodline after attacking McIntyre.

Fans on Twitter pinpointed the incident as the start of Bloodline's downfall as tensions began to rise within the group shortly after his return.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

H✮✮chie™ @ballsnthezdraws #Smackdown Ngl as soon as Karrion put that clock in the ring the bloodline started to crack Ngl as soon as Karrion put that clock in the ring the bloodline started to crack 😬😬😬😬😬😬 #Smackdown https://t.co/g2DLVBUuRB

the king @thisismyuser233 @ballsnthezdraws Opens up a perfect oppritunity to get kross over in a major feud woth roman post mania about this @ballsnthezdraws Opens up a perfect oppritunity to get kross over in a major feud woth roman post mania about this

Weedman🍃 @brandon59918992 @ballsnthezdraws I mean you could say that’s a theory that he predicted it honestly wish we could get a Roman vs Karrion feud @ballsnthezdraws I mean you could say that’s a theory that he predicted it honestly wish we could get a Roman vs Karrion feud

Pey @PrinceAquaa @ballsnthezdraws and then he gonna beat roman for the straps >>> @ballsnthezdraws and then he gonna beat roman for the straps >>>

Unbothered @Unbothe35952167 @ballsnthezdraws He'll be the one to take down Roman Reigns @ballsnthezdraws He'll be the one to take down Roman Reigns

Rhys1120 @Rhys1120 @316REIGNS I doubt they’ll go all in on this but as a small way to help rebuild Kross, they gotta at least mention this @316REIGNS I doubt they’ll go all in on this but as a small way to help rebuild Kross, they gotta at least mention this

pau @316REIGNS H✮✮chie™ @ballsnthezdraws #Smackdown Ngl as soon as Karrion put that clock in the ring the bloodline started to crack Ngl as soon as Karrion put that clock in the ring the bloodline started to crack 😬😬😬😬😬😬 #Smackdown https://t.co/g2DLVBUuRB symbolized a ticking time bomb for the bloodline WAIT twitter.com/ballsnthezdraw… symbolized a ticking time bomb for the bloodline WAIT twitter.com/ballsnthezdraw…

While Karrion Kross had a heated feud with Drew McIntyre upon his return, the two-time NXT Champion's paths did not cross with Roman Reigns' after the aforementioned incident.

Karrion Kross has expressed his desire to face Roman Reigns in WWE

Karrion Kross' return to WWE was electric as the 37-year-old laid out Drew McIntyre with a brutal attack. The Doomwalker then turned his attention towards The Tribal Chief as Scarlett Bordeaux placed an hourglass in front of The Bloodline.

Kross' cryptic message to Reigns, however, has meant nothing so far. The duo are yet to face off in a match and has been kept apart by the creative team. Karrion has been very vocal about facing The Tribal Chief and believes that the latter is Bruno Sammartino of the modern generation.

"I feel like everyone should want to be in the ring with Roman Reigns. For me, I hope nobody minds that I'm comparing him but to me, he's our modern-day Bruno [Sammartino]. What he's doing right now, in my opinion, is historic for our company's history. This art of storytelling, it's an amazing thing, and it's going very, very well. People are having fun, they're enjoying what they're watching. It's something different every week, but like, I could go on and on. That is the guy that I'd want to be in the ring with," Kross said. [H/T - Fightful]

Both Karrion and Reigns are currently a part of the SmackDown roster. The Tribal Chief will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

The former NXT Champion, meanwhile, will be looking to win a Fatal Five-Way match next week to become the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

