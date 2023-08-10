Wrestling Twitter seems quite excited about the possibility of a Brock Lesnar vs. Logan Paul match somewhere down the line.

The Maverick has established himself as a legit wrestler over the past year or so. His high-flying abilities have left the WWE Universe beyond impressed.

Paul had a banger against Ricochet at WWE SummerSlam and ended up defeating the veteran. WrestleFeatures' Twitter handle recently shared a collage featuring Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul, stating that a match between the two stars would be a big hit.

The tweet received tons of responses from fans, most agreeing with the idea. Many fans predicted what would happen if The Beast Incarnate took on Logan Paul in a singles match.

Brock Lesnar is a big fan of the Paul brothers

Last year, Jake Paul shared a BTS video from WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. In the clip, Lesnar was seen heaping big praise on Logan and Jake Paul.

Here's what Lesnar said:

“I’m excited for you guys. I followed you guys. I’m proud of you guys, you’ve done well.” [H/T 411Mania]

Brock praising someone is quite a rare instance, and it was a huge deal for the Paul brothers to receive such a comment from The Beast Incarnate.

Lesnar has firmly established himself as one of the most dangerous entities in pro wrestling history. He is a guaranteed future Hall of Famer and will go down as one of the greatest to ever step foot in a WWE ring.

A match pitting Brock Lesnar with Logan Paul is bound to do massive numbers as both men have a large mainstream fanbase. Only time will tell if WWE ever plans to have these two megastars feud with each other.

