"He loved playing with her" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals how The Iron Sheik became close to his daughter (Exclusive)

WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter recently recalled the time when The Iron Sheik began frequenting his home and how he became close to his then two-year-old daughter.

While he was one of the most physically imposing and intimidating on-screen characters, The Iron Sheik had a lovable personality in real-life. Many of the WWE Hall of Famer's colleagues and former wrestlers came forward to share heartwarming stories about him post his passing last month.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Sgt. Slaughter recalled how The Iron Sheik regularly visited his home before they made it big in wrestling.

He added that the former WWE Champion slowly built a connection with his oldest daughter and would read books to her.

"Khosrow (The Iron Sheik) would come to our apartment usually an hour before we were to leave, and my oldest daughter was two years old then. He loved playing with her. So he would put her on his lap and get one of her books and starts reading to her, and he would look at the picture of like an animal, and he'd say, 'Nikki, what is this?' and she would say, 'I don't know,'" said Sgt. Slaughter. [8:13 - 8:44]

WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter on The Iron Sheik trying to learn English by watching TV

Furthermore, Slaughter added that in the process of reading books to his daughter, The Iron Sheik was himself learning English.

He also mentioned how the late star once told him and his wife that he used to watch the long-running TV show, Sesame Street, to improve his English speaking skills.

"Pretty soon, he would come over almost every day and put her on his lap and go through the book, and they were learning all different types of animals, and he told me and my wife that he would watch Sesame Street to learn how to speak better English and learn the alphabets and numbers and things like that," added Slaughter. [8:51 - 9:12]

SGT SLAUGHTER @_SgtSlaughter Yesterday At His “Celebration of Life” There Are Legends In Our Hallowed Business But ONLY A Few Become Legendary. I Was Truly Blessed The Day Our Paths Crossed Khosrow 🏻 I Will Miss & Love You FOREVER My Friend R.I.P. 🏻 I Said Goodbye To Hossein Khosrow Ali VaziriYesterday At His “Celebration of Life” There Are Legends In Our Hallowed Business But ONLY A Few Become Legendary. I Was Truly Blessed The Day Our Paths Crossed Khosrow🏻 I Will Miss & Love You FOREVER My FriendR.I.P. I Said Goodbye To Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri🇮🇷Yesterday At His “Celebration of Life” There Are Legends In Our Hallowed Business But ONLY A Few Become Legendary. I Was Truly Blessed The Day Our Paths Crossed Khosrow🙏🏻 I Will Miss & Love You FOREVER My Friend❤️R.I.P. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/yAMZXONwqm

Both The Iron Sheik and Slaughter would go on to achieve massive success in WWE and are considered among the greatest heels in company history.

