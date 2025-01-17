"He makes you feel that small" - WWE Hall of Famer discloses what he didn't like about Vince McMahon 

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has commented on what it was like to work under Vince McMahon. He discussed what he didn't like about his former boss.

The 79-year-old ran the company for many years and even played a heel character on TV, Mr. McMahon. The former chairman of the board was an intimidating figure backstage, and the shows were mostly booked to cater to his preferences. The product only saw a significant improvement after he stepped down last year.

On his YouTube channel, D-Von Dudley stated that one of the things he didn't like about Vince McMahon was that he got very angry at talent and knew how to make people feel small.

"In terms of Vince McMahon, some of the things I didn’t like were that when you did something wrong, you knew your a** was in trouble, and you had to face him. Nobody wanted to walk that hall of shame or listen to Vince berate them. It probably makes you feel like a child. You’re a grown-a** man, and yet you’re getting berated like there’s no tomorrow. He makes you feel that small," said D-Von. [6:25-6:50]

D-Von Dudley on what he loved about Vince McMahon

The Dudley Boyz held multiple championships under Vince. They were undoubtedly one of the top tag teams on the roster during their initial WWE run.

D-Von Dudley also spoke about what he loved about Vince McMahon, stating:

"But then, when he wants to praise you, he makes you feel that big. That’s one of the things I love about Vince—that he can do that. He has that way of being like a puppeteer. He can make you happy, he can make you sad; it all depends on how you make him feel. Those are some of the qualities I like and some of the qualities I dislike of Vince." [6:50-7:09]

D-Von entered WWE's prestigious Hall of Fame in 2018 along with Bubba Ray Dudley. They've had a memorable career.

