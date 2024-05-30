"He was not a member of the Judgment Day ever" - Damian Priest sets the record straight

Damian Priest becoming World Heavyweight Champion has a lot to do with The Judgment Day's growing influence. The Archer of Infamy spoke about R-Truth's angle with the faction, explaining why they eventually moved away from the storyline arc.

R-Truth's repeated attempts to get into The Judgment Day produced some of the most hilarious moments on WWE television last year. Eventually, it all ended with the members of the faction attacking Truth and letting him know that there was no way he'd be a full-time member of the stable.

During a recent interview on The Rob Brown Show, Damian Priest reiterated that R-Truth was never a part of The Judgment Day. The Archer of Infamy, however, enjoyed having some fun moments with R-Truth. Additionally, the World Heavyweight Champion felt working alongside Truth allowed him to showcase a lighter side of himself to the audience. The Judgment Day, though, was all about serious business, as Priest noted below:

"Look, yeah, he was a full-fledged member of wearing a t-shirt [laughs]. He was not a member of The Judgment Day ever. Look, I enjoyed my time and having fun with R-Truth. I feel like I showed the world a different side of myself, you know, where they saw me laughing and smiling, you know when I'm in the ring, it's nowhere near that. But at some point, we had to get back to Judgment Day business," said Priest. [From 2:41:00 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

I felt like we got a little away from that: Damian Priest on Judgment Day's direction

Their ruthlessness in dealing with their rivals made The Judgment Day a dominant collective. Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio formed a very successful core group, and as time progressed, WWE needed something to keep their angle fresh.

While R-Truth served that purpose, Damian Priest believed it was time for Judgment Day to get back on track and remind everyone about their intentions. Laying out Truth was Judgment Day's message to the roster that they were back to their unforgiving best:

"Having fun is great, but we also have to lay down the law; we're on Judgement Day. We've got to tear the house down, and I felt like we got a little away from that a little bit, and we were a little too nice. To get back to that, we had to put a beating on R-Truth just to remind ourselves who we are," Priest said. [2:41:31 - 2:4150]

Damian Priest will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle: Scotland next month, and rest assured, he will have the support of his Judgment Day stablemates.

