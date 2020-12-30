"He had memorable clashes" - Top AEW star reveals that he would have loved a match against Vince McMahon

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently spoke about how much he would have loved to face WWE CEO Vince McMahon in a match or to have worked an angle with him.

Kenny Omega is the current AEW World Champion. Omega won the title from Jon Moxley on the 'Winter Is Coming' edition of Dynamite earlier this month. Omega is set to face Rey Fenix on the first night of AEW's New Year's Smash on 6th January, 2021.

Kenny Omega was recently a part of virtual meet and greet by Pro Wrestling Junkies. During the Q and A, Omega was asked about his dream opponents from any era of pro wrestling. The first two legends Omega wanted to face were Kurt Angle and Mick Foley. Omega also said that he would have loved to have done a storyline or match with Vince McMahon. Omega said that despite Vince McMahon's limited in-ring skill, his matches were always memorable:

Yeah, and I’m gonna go with the dark horse, real oddball answer and this was my answer like ten years ago but, had there been the right story, if we’re able to tell it right and we’re able to get the right kind of emotion, I would’ve loved to have had a fun angle/match with Vince McMahon. It’d be fun. Say what you will about his in-ring skill, when push came to shove, when Vince finally had to step into the ring with whoever he was feuding with, whether it’d be [Shawn] Michaels or [Steve] Austin or The Rock, he had memorable clashes and he always put himself on the line to make the best performance possible. H/T: Post Wrestling

What's next for AEW World Champion Kenny Omega?

Kenny Omega is set to face Rey Fenix on the first night of New Year's Smash on 6th January, 2021. Omega will also be wrestling at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To Kill pay-per-view in January.

The AEW World Champion will team up with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows with the trio taking on IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns.