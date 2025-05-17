"He might need to look for another job" - WWE personality isn't a good fit for commentary role, feels veteran (Exclusive)

The current WWE SmackDown commentary team comprises Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore. Barrett is the color commentator for the brand, while Tessitore acts as the play-by-play commentator.

SmackDown's team arguably lacks star power when compared to RAW, given that the red brand boasts the fan-favorite pairing of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. Some fans were critical of Tessitore's work this week, and he even drew criticism from wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell.

Speaking on the BroDown podcast on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the former Zeb Colter had some harsh words for Joe Tessitore. Mantell's criticism wasn't limited to Tessitore, though, and involved the entire Triple H-led WWE.

"I don't know, I think Mr. Tessitore, well, he might need to look for another job, too, but he's okay as a straight guy. They all need to be looking for another job, I think," Mantell said. [From 10:00 onwards]

Dutch Mantell compared SmackDown's commentary team to legendary WWE commentators

Mantell even lambasted Tessitore's partner, Wade Barrett's commentary style, and reminisced about the days when legends like Bobby Heenan and Jerry 'The King' Lawler used to be at WWE's commentary desks. On BroDown, the 75-year-old said:

"Well, I don't like Stu's [Wade Barrett] announcing anyway. I mean, he's almost out talking the the host and I've said this a thousand times, this will be a thousand and one. I miss guys like Bobby Heenan, like Jerry Lawler. I miss all those guys because they're supposed to do color. You can do just so much straight stuff. Then, after a while, you're not saying anything. You're just talking to hear yourself talk because they're not really making a point, and they're not funny. Some of them don't want to look silly and stupid. Lawler, he loved that, and so did Bobby Heenan. That's what got him over,'' Mantell said. [9:08 - 9:58]

Tessitore joined WWE less than a year ago and has received much praise for his work from viewers. Meanwhile, Corey Graves has been active in NXT.

