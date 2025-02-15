"He was a monster the way he was built"- Veteran comments on Vince McMahon's insane work ethic (Exclusive)

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was recognized as one of the hardest-working people during his time with the company. Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently shed some light on Mr. McMahon's dedication towards his fitness.

Aside from running WWE operations, Vince McMahon also took part in in-ring action occasionally. The 79-year-old also had a solid physique and is still in phenomenal shape at this age, as revealed during his recent public spotting.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter noted that he often found Vince working out in the gym whenever he went to meet him.

"A few times every year I would go to Mr. McMahon’s office [in the old Titan Towers], open the door and he’s not there. Where is he? He’s in the gym! When they had the original TiTan towers building there, they had a gym in there and he was in that gym day and night. He was a monster the way he was built." [From 4:36 onwards]

Vince McMahon voluntarily stepped down as chairman and CEO of WWE in 2022 after several accusations. While he returned to the company to facilitate the sale to Endeavor, he is no longer involved with the promotion in any capacity.

