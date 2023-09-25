"He has all the moves" - Jinder Mahal wants 37-year-old Bollywood star to join WWE (Exclusive)

Former United States Champion Jinder Mahal recently opened up about his desire to see Bollywood Superstar Tiger Shroff join WWE.

Mahal is arguably the most successful performer of Indian origin in the global juggernaut. His WWE Championship win against Randy Orton in 2016 set him on a path of stardom, and he continues to enjoy a massive following across the globe. Mahal is currently a part of Indus Sher alongside Sanga and Veer Mahaan.

Ahead of Superstar Spectacle 2023 in India earlier this month, Jinder Mahal spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling about a myriad of topics. When asked which Bollywood name he would like to see step inside the ring in WWE, The Modern Day Maharaja quickly picked Tiger Shroff, a popular action star.

Mahal explained that Shroff's fitness level and energetic personality would serve him well inside the squared circle.

"Bollywood star I want to see is Tiger Shroff. He's very fit, and he has all the moves. So Tiger Shroff. He's young, he's fit, he's exciting, he's energetic. Lots of style. So Tiger Shroff," said Jinder Mahal. [0:31 - 0:42]

Teddy Long is a fan of Jinder Mahal's work in WWE

Last month, on an episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long lavished praise on Jinder Mahal, saying he's always been a great heel. The former SmackDown GM also mentioned that he was a fan of Mahal's current role in WWE, where he serves as Sanga and Mahaan's on-screen manager.

"Well, maybe what he had wasn't working, you know what I mean? I thought he was a great heel, and I think what he's doing now, you know, with those two guys [Indus Sher] he's managing now, I think he's doing a hell of a job. I really like them," said Teddy Long.

Jinder Mahal, Sanga, and Veer Mahaan teamed up to take on Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre in a losing effort at Superstar Spectacle 2023.

