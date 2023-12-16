"He needs to go back there" - 38-year-old WWE SmackDown star could return to NXT and reinvent himself, legend claims (Exclusive)

The WWE main roster has multiple superstars who could use an NXT run, and a wrestling veteran feels Karrion Kross is amongst those talents.

As seen on the latest SmackDown episode, WWE seemingly began the repacking of Karrion Kross as the 38-year-old was featured in a pre-taped vignette. Kross also took to Twitter and hinted at a "reset" for himself after what has been a pretty underwhelming time since he left NXT.

During the latest Smack Talk episode, legendary journalist Bill Apter suggested that Karrion Kross should also return to NXT and rework his character from "the ground up."

It's been a common trend for established main roster stars to go back to NXT and revive their careers, with Baron Corbin being a prime example. Kross is a two-time NXT Champion, and he did his best WWE work in the brand, which Shawn Michaels currently controls.

While it might seem like WWE has plans for Kross on SmackDown moving forward, Apter would love to see the superstar get another chance in NXT.

"They need to bring him down to NXT to recreate him from the ground up. He is an excellent worker. He has an excellent presentation; he can work in the ring, but they haven't packaged him properly," Apter noted on Smack Talk. "I think he needs to go down in NXT. Look what they did with Corbin. They moved him up to main events in NXT; they did it very slowly. They need to do that with Karrion Kross. He needs to go back there." [From 33:38 to 34:07]

