"He needs to be the one to say it" - Former WWE star discusses next steps for Gunther after the draft

Former WWE star Mark Henry recently spoke about Gunther's future in the company after the upcoming draft.

The highly anticipated WWE Draft will commence next Friday on SmackDown and continue the following Monday on RAW. This will be the biggest Draft for the company, with every star, male and female eligible for it.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Henry mentioned that The Ring General has restored prestige to the IC title over the last year. He pointed out that after the Draft, the champ needed to shift focus to the World titles and move into the upper echelon of talent on the roster.

"It was really cool to watch Gunther rise over this last year. He has done everything that they asked him to do. He has elevated that title. That title was dormant. It hadn't been worth a dime, probably since Dolph Ziggler held it about three years ago." He continued, "I think that Gunther is definitely elevated to the point where, when the draft comes, he needs to go somewhere, where his next move is for a world title. He needs to be the one to say it." [From 13:53 - 15:05]

Gunther defeated Xavier Woods on SmackDown

The Intercontinental Championship was on the line last Friday Night as Gunther defended his title against Xavier Woods.

The two stars put on a banger for the gold, going move for move. However, The Ring General was at his dominant best, bringing down The New Day member with some vicious chops. In the final moments of the match, the Imperium leader caught his adversary in a sleeper hold for the win.

After the match, Woods joined the list of names such as Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Madcap Moss, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman. All of these men have unsuccessfully challenged The Austrian Anomaly for the prestigious Intercontinental Championship.

