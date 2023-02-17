"He never stopped betting on himself" - Top WWE Star breaks character to praise Roman Reigns

After recently passing 900 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has received many plaudits from his colleagues, one star in particular who has recently praised The Tribal Chief is Damian Priest.

After being handpicked as the face of the company in 2015, Roman struggled to resonate with crowds because the WWE Universe saw him as a corporate superstar. However, in 2020, after he created his Head of The Table character, fans began to see him deliver the best promo and in-ring work of his career.

During a recent interview on the Kick Rocks podcast, Damian Priest was asked for his opinion on Roman Reigns after surpassing more than 900 days as champion.

"He weathered the storm. He took his licks, whether it was from fans or talent, whatever. And he never wavered. He never stopped believing in himself, he never stopped betting on himself, and never stopped improving. Now we’re seeing the culmination of all of it… that’s why he is the best Roman Reigns right now that he’s ever been." H/T (Wrestling Inc)

Roman's next title defense is set to take place tomorrow night in Montreal at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event as he takes on his former ally turned bitter rival, Sami Zayn.

Roman Reigns says no one has a chance of defeating him

If he can get past Sami Zayn, The Head of The Table will face off against the men's 2023 Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes, at WrestleMania 39. This past Monday on RAW saw Reigns' two challenges stake their claim of becoming the champion.

Following their interaction on RAW, the leader of The Bloodline took to social media as he mocked both Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn.

"If you gotta have a pep rally to convince each other, that you can beat me, you don't stand a chance. I'll see you in Montreal."

During his current reign, Roman has defeated many iconic WWE stars, such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Drew McIntyre, and many more.

Will Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn be the ones to dethrone Roman Reigns? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

