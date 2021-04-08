"He was never truly respected" - Jim Ross on WWE's treatment of a 2-time world champion's title reign

The latest edition of Jim Ross' 'Grilling JR' podcast revolved around the WrestleMania 27 PPV, which was main evented by a WWE Championship match between The Miz and John Cena.

The Miz's rise to the top of the WWE caught several fans off guard back in 2010, and Jim Ross believes the company didn't book the A-Lister properly during his first world title reign.

Jim Ross explained The Miz wasn't given the same respect as other traditional WWE Champions. However, Ross couldn't explain the reason behind WWE's poor treatment of The Miz's title reign.

"I think even during Miz's run; he was never truly respected like traditional champions were. I don't know if that was Vince's apprehension or Vince waiting for Miz to catch on type of thing or to really get over it and connect with the audience wherever it may be."

I believe the title should go last: Jim Ross on the conflict about the WrestleMania 27 main event

During the podcast, co-host Conrad Thompson revealed there was talk in the WWE of having the Undertaker and Triple H's No Holds Barred match to main event WrestleMania 27 over the WWE title contest. However, Jim Ross stated that the world title match should always go last.

"But I'll always say that your main title, which this was, should go on last. Period. To protect that asset, your championship, and the image that it projects, and the other thing is, if you want to put the pressure on the young Miz, you're making him follow Undertaker and Triple H. Now you've got to put your working boots on. So, I believe the title should go last. Period. That's my take on it."

The Miz's first WWE Championship reign lasted 160 days, and it ended at the hands of John Cena in May 2011. Miz recently won the WWE title for the second time in his career, only to drop it to Bobby Lashley within eight days on an episode of RAW.

Advertisement

The Miz is currently scheduled to team up with John Morrison for a tag team match against Bad Bunny and Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.