"He was nonplussed." — Jim Ross reveals being unhappy with Brian Cage and Taz in AEW

Brian Cage wanted a title shot the moment he came to AEW, and he got it almost immediately. On AEW Fight For The Fallen, following Brian Cage's debut at AEW Double or Nothing, Jon Moxley put his AEW Championship on the line when he faced AEW's newest monstrous competitor. The match was excellent with a seemingly controversial ending, when Brian Cage's manager, Taz, threw in the towel on his behalf. While this has been criticized by fans, this might have been a good decision in building the characters of Brian Cage and his relationship with Taz. Talking about the pairing, however, there is one aspect that AEW's legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross, was not happy about at all.

During his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio (h/t Wrestling News), Jim Ross talked to Bully Ray and explained how there was an issue in the way that Brian Cage and Taz are currently being portrayed on AEW Dynamite.

Jim Ross reveals unhappiness with Taz and Brian Cage's portrayal in AEW

Jim Ross talked about how Taz and Brian Cage were being portrayed in AEW and revealed that Cage needed to show more personality by himself. Jim Ross specified the moment that Brian Cage received the FTW title from Taz and hardly showed any emotion at all and revealed that he thought, while Taz was excellent with the promos, Brian Cage needed to stand up for himself more in AEW.

“We had some camera work that we need to be more aware of. Taz does not need to be standing in front of Brian Cage. I’m not knocking Taz. He may take it that way, but so be it. Nonetheless, we have to have better positioning in that regard. Taz has cut some damn good promos. I really enjoyed those quite frankly. When Brian got the FTW belt, he didn’t register it one bit. He was nonplussed. So, if it didn’t mean sh*t to him, then why should it mean sh*t to me, or you, or the fans? There have been a lot of good things in this build. I like Taz’s heel work. His promo work is as good as anybody we have right now, quite frankly. But, Cage has got to show more personality…He is a hell of an athlete and sometimes he works as a babyface with all the flying stuff and that may need to be addressed. It’s a learning process.”