'He is one of the best technical workers in the business' - Former rival has massive praise for Brock Lesnar 

The first edition of 'The Kurt Angle Show' with Conrad Thompson finally dropped on AdFreeShows, and the episode focused on WrestleMania 19 and his match against Brock Lesnar.

Kurt Angle had one of the most memorable matches of his career against Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 19, and the contest is infamously known for the botched Shooting Star Press.

In addition to revealing several details about the match and his career at that time, Kurt Angle also sang the praises of Brock Lesnar during his podcast's first episode.

Angle knew that Vince McMahon wanted to book him in a WrestleMania program with Brock Lesnar before that year's Royal Rumble. Despite Lesnar being new to the business, the Beast Incarnate had already proved that he was ready to headline the biggest PPV of them all.

"Ah yes, I knew before the Rumble. I ended up winning the title from Big Show, and Brock in a match that I believe was in December. I knew that Vince McMahon wanted a program between Brock and I."

Kurt Angle recognized Brock Lesnar's potential, and the Olympic Gold Medalist added that his rival understood the sports entertainment aspect of the business.

Angle complimented Brock Lesnar's work rate and the ability to be a destructive monster. The WWE Hall of Famer believed that Brock had the 'it factor' and all the tools to be a top talent.

"Brock had only just started like six months prior before December, and he was relatively new, but he was kicking butt. He had a big impact on the business. His work rate was incredible. He looked like a monster. He had all the tools necessary to become a hugely successful professional wrestler."

I knew that Brock got it: Kurt Angle on recognizing Brock Lesnar's potential

Kurt Angle even added that Brock Lesnar was one of the best technical wrestlers in the business. According to Angle, The Beast was even better in matches where he had to sell for his opponents.

"I knew that Brock got it. He got the entertainment aspect and the work that he did. He is one of the best technical workers in the business, especially when he wants to sell for you."

Brock Lesnar is often considered to be a generational talent whose achievements and accolades in the business are unmatched. His in-ring work is second to none, and he is often rightfully lauded by his peers.

