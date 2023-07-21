"He had one job" - RAW announcer recalls hilarious incident between Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona

WWE RAW announcer Kevin Patrick recently spoke about a hilarious incident between Chelsea Green and her husband, Matt Cardona.

Green has been capturing headlines in the wrestling world after winning the Women's Tag Team Championships with Sonya Deville this past Monday Night on RAW. The duo was up against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan and managed to come out on top in the hard-fought encounter.

On the latest episode of After the Bell, Patrick recalled running into Chelsea Green and Matt during the premiere of Cody Rhodes' new documentary. Cardona forgot her drink, to which Green replied that he faltered at the one job he had. Kevin claimed that she had a hilarious, sarcastic sense of humor and was an amazing person to be around.

"I'm at Cody Rhodes, the premiere last night. Chelsea is chatting with my wife. Her husband, Matt Cardona comes back and he's standing around. Chelsea goes, 'Did you get my drink?' And he says, 'Oh.' She looks at my wife and she says, 'He had one job.' I just thought, I was like that's brilliant. And she's having fun with it. She's self-deprecating. She's an incredibly lovable personality. I think you're either gonna love her or hate her as a person as a WWE Superstar but I'm delighted for her as a person." [18:27 - 18:55]

Triple H congratulated Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

After Green and Deville won the Women's tag team titles, Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate the new champs.

The Game mentioned that this was the time for the duo to grab the moment and achieve bigger goals in WWE.

Triple H @TripleH



Congratulations to your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions @SonyaDevilleWWE & @ImChelseaGreen. twitter.com/sonyadevilleww… Ready to make this moment their own.Congratulations to your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions @SonyaDevilleWWE & @ImChelseaGreen. #WWERaw

The Women's tag titles have changed hands frequently over the last few months and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville can hold on to the gold for a long reign.

What do you think of Chelsea and Sonya as the Women's tag champs? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit After the Bell and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars