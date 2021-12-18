"He is the one"- Top WWE Superstar came up with the idea for Bianca Belair to wear a braid (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, and the EST of WWE opened up on the origins of her hair whip move.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that she began wearing a hair braid to stand out from the rest of the roster.

The idea of getting the braid came from none other than her husband, Montez Ford, who felt that the unique look would help Bianca Belair leave a lasting impression on the fans.

Belair noted that other female WWE Superstars weren't wearing braids, so she decided to incorporate it into her on-screen presentation. As it turns out, Montez Ford's inputs have proven to be incredibly valuable.

"So, the hair whip. Initially, I was just wearing the hair just to really stand out. I was just trying to figure out who Bianca Belair was and what I wanted to look like and represent. I was debating between this long braid or just wearing my hair down and flowy because I saw all the other girls wearing it like that, and they looked so pretty. I wanted to do the same. My husband was the one who really encouraged me. Montez Ford, he is one-half of the tag team Street Profits; he is the one who actually encouraged me to wear the braid."

"When I first came in, I was very new to the business, new to WWE and wrestling; he was explaining to me, 'You want to stand out.' You want to be unique. He told me to look at what everybody else was doing and do the opposite. He said, 'Nobody is wearing that long braid, and if anybody comes to the show for the first time, even if they don't remember your name, they will remember the girl with the braid," revealed Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair on the first time she used the hair whip move

Bianca Belair recalled the first time she utilized the hair braid in a match at a WWE NXT live event. The former Women's Champion previously had conversations with former coach Sara Amato regarding using the braid in one of her matches.

Bianca Belair was also made aware that the it could prove to be a hindrance in matches if she didn't find a way to make it a weapon.

The RAW Superstar eventually found a way to take advantage of the braid at an event in California. The first hair-whip spot got a great reaction from the crowd due to its loud impact, and Bianca Belair thus found one of her most famous moves.

"I just wore it first as a signature look, and I was in the ring one day and my coach Sara Amato, and she was like, ''if you're going to wear that long braid, you might want to figure out how to use it to your advantage; otherwise it's going to be used to your disadvantage. So I had a match one time in California."

"Actually, my first NXT road loop match, live event match, and I threw my braid at an opponent, and I just didn't; I thought it might look cool as I move and it made this huge noise, and the crowd went crazy and we kind of looked at each other in the ring, what was that? I think that was my hair. Ever since that, it's been a thing. 'Oh, I can actually use this thing now, and I can use it to my advantage," Bianca Belair added.

Bianca Belair spoke on various other topics during the latest Sportskeeda exclusive, including her WrestleMania experience, plans for the upcoming Royal Rumble, and much more.

