"He owed me a big one" - Shawn Michaels reveals backstage workings between himself and Triple H

By Zain Jafri
Modified May 30, 2024 11:29 GMT
Triple H and Shawn Michaels [Image source: wwe.com]

Shawn Michaels was ecstatic following the latest episode of NXT which featured some major moments including the debut of Ethan Page and the return of TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. Fans have been abuzz over the TNA star making yet another WWE appearance but it seems that Michaels had had his eye on her for quite a while.

Following Grace's Royal Rumble appearance earlier this year, Shawn Michaels expressed how big of a fan he was of the Knockouts Champion. Since then, it seems that Michaels wanted to get her on NXT TV and believed Triple H "owed" him one with Grace. It is now evident that the WWE CCO has cleared his 'dues' with the Heartbreak Kid.

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Shawn Michaels said he was interested in Jordynne Grace's work even before her appearance on NXT TV on Tuesday.

"I've been very public about being a fan of Jordynne Grace. I expressed to Hunter privately that I was very jealous that he had her for the Rumble. He owed me one. He owed me a big one... To one up ourselves like we always try to do, we have TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace contend for the NXT Women's Championship fighting Roxanne Perez. It's going to be really, really big." [2:23-3:19]
Jordynne Grace wasn't the only surprise Shawn Michaels planned for NXT

Earlier this month, Ethan Page's AEW profile was removed from the website and there was speculation around whether he would re-sign with the company. It wasn't until Tuesday night that we found out that Page had worked out a deal with WWE and is now signed to NXT where he is being presented quite similarly, from what we can can see.

Following his attack on Trick Williams, All Ego Ethan Page held the NXT Championship high over his head making his intentions clear.

With Page and Grace appearing out of nowhere to contend for the top titles, what other names do you see appearing next in NXT? Let us know by hitting the discuss button.

