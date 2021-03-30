"He was a pain in the a**" - Reason why Kevin Owens frustrated WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has revealed he sometimes found it difficult to work with Kevin Owens in WWE.

Anderson helped WWE Superstars put together their matches during his time as a WWE producer from 2001 to 2019. He regularly produced matches involving John Cena, including the 16-time World Champion’s series of matches with Owens in 2015.

Speaking on his ARN podcast, Anderson said Owens would often argue about “trivial things” ahead of his matches. The disagreements led to “long, drawn-out discussions” on the day of WWE shows.

“There was a lot of times, I told Kevin this, he was a pain in the a** arguing over trivial things that really didn’t matter. ‘Okay, we can do your idea, but how about this idea? They both work kind of but this is just easier.’ It just seemed like it was easier to implement it in. And it would be a long, drawn-out discussion, and he and I have had this talk before. I hope he’s doing better and apparently the company… he’s been there a long time and he’s making a s*** pot of money, I’m sure, and good for him.”

Anderson clarified that he thinks highly of Kevin Owens’ work as an in-ring performer. He believes WWE should have turned the former Universal Champion into a babyface during his first main-roster feud with Cena.

Arn Anderson's reaction to working with Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens defeated John Cena on his WWE main roster debut

Arn Anderson said he immediately knew he was “in for a long day” whenever he learned he was working with Kevin Owens.

“It was just, as a producer, you had guys, you saw your name written down beside them, you went, ‘This is gonna be a piece of cake today,’ or ‘Man, I’m in for a long day.’”

Anderson now works as a producer and on-screen mentor for Cody Rhodes in AEW. Meanwhile, Owens is currently preparing to face long-term rival Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37.

