"He picked me up by the throat" – Details on Andre the Giant's altercation with ex-WWE employee

Andre the Giant once became so frustrated with WWE photographer Tom Buchanan that he picked him up by the throat during a match.

Buchanan began working as a staff photographer for WWE in 1987. He captured footage from ringside as Andre the Giant faced some of wrestling's biggest names at the time, including Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Buchanan revealed that the seven-foot-four superstar confronted him one time while wrestling Warrior:

"[Andre was] generally pretty nice. He picked me up by the throat once. I think it was a match with Ultimate Warrior. He wasn't happy about me being there and photographing this thing, so he just came over to me and put his hand around my throat. His fingers touched in the back, he lifted me up, did some of his Andre talk, and tossed me down. And that was that. I didn't take pictures of his matches for a while!" [17:17 – 17:43]

It is well known that Andre disliked working with The Ultimate Warrior. Former WWE agent Gerald Brisco once said he felt sympathy for Warrior due to the punishment Andre inflicted on him during one particular match.

Tom Buchanan explains why Andre the Giant confronted him

The highlight of Andre the Giant's career came in 1987 when he faced Hulk Hogan in the WrestleMania 3 main event. Over the next two years, he was often booked to lose to The Ultimate Warrior in quick fashion at untelevised WWE shows.

Tom Buchanan added that Andre did not want pictures to be released of him facing Warrior:

"That was not part of the show. That was Andre saying, 'I don't like you being here. I'm embarrassed by this match. Please don't shoot it,' but he said it in an Andre kinda way." [17:47 – 17:56]

Buchanan also recalled how Warrior once threatened to kill him after he gave some negative feedback about the WWE Hall of Famer's fan interactions.

