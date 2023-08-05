"He was pretty reckless" - Teddy Long reveals former WWE Champion almost injured him

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has disclosed that a former superstar was reckless early on in his career.

Big Show, now known as Paul Wight in All Elite Wrestling, has had an incredible career as a professional wrestler. The veteran signed with WCW in 1995 and was a part of the New World Order faction for several years. He debuted in WWE at St. Valentine's Day Massacre: In Your House in 1999.

Speaking on the Road Trip After Hours podcast, the legendary Teddy Long admitted that Big Show almost injured him while working together.

"I worked with Big Show when he first broke in. I'll never forget this, I remember when I first went to WWE and started refereeing. I guess this was 1998-99, and I refereed a match with Big Show, and you know, Big Show back when he first broke in, he was pretty reckless. He grabbed me and threw me out of the ring so hard, I mean just launched me as he was throwing me out of the ring," said Teddy Long. [From 02:19 - 02:43]

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shares advice he received from Vince McMahon

Teddy Long disclosed that Vince McMahon gave him some advice following the incident.

During the same conversation on Road Trip After Hours, Teddy Long said he thankfully remembered to grab the second rope after Big Show threw him out of the ring to break his fall.

Long added that he spoke to Vince McMahon after it happened, and the former CEO told him never to let anyone do that to him again.

"I grabbed that second rope on my way out which broke my fall. It was so bad when I walked through to gorilla, Vince [McMahon] called me over there and he said, 'Hey, don't you ever let Big Show or anybody else grab you and throw you like that. That's how bad it was," he added. [From 02:50 - 03:08]

Big Show won his debut match in All Elite Wrestling against QT Marshall at AEW All Out 2021. It will be interesting to see if the veteran ever returns to WWE down the line.

