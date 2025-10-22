"He didn't realize" - WWE Hall of Famer pulled one over on Vince McMahon with huge deal, says son (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon was in charge of WWE for nearly four decades after taking full ownership of the promotion during the early half of 1980s. He bought the promotion from his father and proceeded to put his own spin on it, making it into the global juggernaut we see today.

During his time in charge, McMahon signed several wrestlers to the promotion, and one of the biggest coups that he pulled off was the signing of former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Harley Race. His son recently revealed how Harley managed to pull one over the former WWE Chairman.

Justin Race joined Bill Apter and Dr Chris Featherstone for a chat on the latest episode of UnSKripted on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he revealed Harley Race's demands before signing for WWE. Justin revealed how his father negotiated with Vince to become 'King Harley' in WWE.

"Vince has never been anything but nice to me, personally. He had a lot of respect for my father. I think he probably got that from his father, Vince Sr. Vince revolutionized or basically rewrote how wrestling was done. And, dad and he had a talk, and he said, You know, if I come up there, I don't want your belt. I don't want any belts, I have enough belts, I have enough championships or whatever, I'm gonna be the King, and so Vince said Fine, he thought that'd be a great gimmick. He pulled one over on Vince. Vince thought it was gonna be a gimmick. He didn't realize what my dad was doing was saying, "Okay, then I'm going to be the Arnold Palmer of wrestling." Justin Race said.

Harley Race was one of the most respected and accomplished wrestlers in the professional wrestling business. He would be crowned the winner of the 1986 King of the Ring tournament, cementing his legacy within the promotion, and would eventually be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

