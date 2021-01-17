"He reared back and he hits Hogan" - WWE legend reveals that his son punched Hulk Hogan in the groin

WWE legend Gerald Brisco recently opened up about a hilarious incident with his son Wes Brisco and Hulk Hogan. Gerald Brisco revealed how his son Wes Brisco, when he was a child, once punched Hulk Hogan in the groin.

Gerald Brisco was released by WWE last September after 36 years with the company. The WWE legend had initially been put on furlough in April as the company reacted to the financial implications of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Brisco started working for WWE in 1984, first as an in-ring talent and later in various behind the scenes roles. Brisco was also one of Mr. McMahon's stooges during the Attitude Era along with late WWE legend Pat Patterson.

On a recent episode of VOC Nation’s Brisco And Big Ace Show, WWE legend Gerald Brisco revealed how his son, former TNA star Wes Brisco, once punched Hulk Hogan in the groin as a youngster. The Briscoes were hanging out with Hulk Hogan and Brutus Beefcake when the hilarious incident happened. Here's how Gerald Brisco described it:

"One day we heard a bunch of motorcycles coming down our driveway. We looked out the window and there was Hulk Hogan and Brutus Beefcake… (After spending some time out back by the lake) we're walking back toward the house and (Hulk) looked down at Wes and said, 'Hey Wes, do you like wrestling?' Wes said, 'Oh yeah I like wrestling, I can throw a good punch too.' … So he reared back – Hogan's [tall] and Wes is [short] – he reared back and he hits Hogan and hits him right smack dab in the [darn] crotch. He knocked the breath out of Terry." H/T: WrestleZone

WWE legend Gerald Brisco on Wes Brisco's engagement to AEW star Red Velvet

Wes Brisco recently got engaged to AEW star Red Velvet. Gerald Brisco commented on Wes Brisco's engagement to Red Velvet on the Brisco And Big Ace Show:

"I knew it would take a fine woman, but I didn't think that he would capture such a fine woman. Congratulations to him and [Red Velvet] and I look forward to being a grandfather." H/T: WrestleZone

After some private family time to cherish the moment, I’m happy to announce that I’m engaged to my best friend , soulmate, and now tag partner for life @Wesbrisco pic.twitter.com/BMkUJdXNli — Red Velvet (@Thee_Red_Velvet) December 18, 2020

Wes Brisco proposed to Red Velvet over Thanksgiving weekend and the couple announced the engagement news in December.