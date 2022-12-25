"He reminds me a lot of Brock Lesnar" - WWE Hall of Famer praises 39-year-old superstar

In November 2022, Brock Lesnar finally scored a victory over Bobby Lashley after losing the WWE Championship to The All Mighty at the start of the year. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently praised Braun Strowman and compared his athleticism to The Beast Incarnate.

Earlier this year, Bobby Lashley got his dream match against Brock Lesnar when the two went head-to-head for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 2022. Unfortunately, The Beast Incarnate lost as Roman Reigns interfered and attacked him with the title.

In October, Lesnar returned and attacked Lashley, which cost him the United States Championship against Seth Rollins. However, he got his revenge on The All Mighty at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, Angle praised Braun Strowman and compared him to The Beast Incarnate:

"I would love to wrestle Braun He is so athletic for his size. He reminds me a lot of Brock Lesnar with his athleticism. He's not as athletic as Brock, he's pretty close." [H/T - Fightful]

Recent reports suggest that Lesnar and Lashley will continue their feud the following year and conclude it at the Royal Rumble event.

Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman had a major feud on WWE RAW for the Universal Championship

In 2017, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar ended their feud when Lesnar defeated Da Man for the Universal Championship on RAW. The Beast Incarnate held the title for over 50 days before dropping it to Roman Reigns.

Meanwhile, Braun Strowman became one of the most popular acts on the red brand as he developed a winning streak against several enhancement talents which was later ended by Roman Reigns.

After SummerSlam 2017, The Beast Incarnate was confronted by Braun Strowman, who chokeslammed him and challenged him to a match. Unfortunately, Strowman was unable to defeat Lesnar for the title at WWE No Mercy 2017.

In 2018, The Monster Among Men got two more opportunities to face The Beast Incarnate for the Universal Championship. One at Royal Rumble and the other at Crown Jewel, but he didn't get to defeat Lesnar for the title.

Do you want to see Braun Strowman defeat The Beast Incarnate before the latter retires from wrestling? Sound off in the comment section.

