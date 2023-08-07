"He has no right to make this dig" - Fans angry as Triple H seemingly takes a shot at Becky Lynch

WWE fans aren't happy one bit over Triple H seemingly taking a shot at Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus was removed from the SummerSlam 2023 card, and fans weren't thrilled. During the post-SummerSlam press conference, The Game addressed the controversy and ended up taking a dig at The Man.

Lynch had taken a jibe at WWE in a tweet over her removal from the card. She joked about making lemonade with all the lemons that she'd been given. During the post-show press conference, Triple H took a shot at Lynch's tweet while addressing the lack of women's matches on the SummerSlam card.

Here's an excerpt from his comments:

"Sometimes, those decisions aren't going to make everybody happy. Sometimes, people are going to have to take the lemons and make lemonade." (0.27-0.36)

The comments quickly went viral on wrestling Twitter and caused massive outrage among fans.

Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Here are some fan reactions to Triple H's comment

Becky Lynch has been one of WWE's biggest names for over four years now

At SummerSlam 2018, Lynch turned their heel on her best friend, Charlotte Flair, and beat the tar out of her. Interestingly, the capacity crowd loudly cheered for her instead of booing her over her actions.

Soon after, The Man was born, and this was just the beginning of a massive push for Lynch.

Becky Lynch's stardom kept getting bigger with each passing week, and she was white-hot by the time WrestleMania 35 came around. At The Show of Shows, she beat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte to become a double Women's Champion. The match in question was the first-ever women's main event in 'Mania history.

Lynch went on to share the cover of WWE 2K20 with Roman Reigns. She is regarded by fans as one of the biggest female stars in the history of the company.

What do you think of Triple H's comment seemingly directed at Becky Lynch? Sound off!

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here