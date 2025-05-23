"He's already a heel" - WWE veteran makes explosive allegations about CM Punk (Exclusive)

CM Punk is one of the biggest attractions on the current WWE roster. Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on a possible heel turn for the star.
Punk returned to WWE in 2023. Since then, he's been one of the biggest stars for the company, taking a prominent position on the roster with some major matches against the likes of Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns.
During this week's episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Teddy noted that CM Punk often behaved like a heel. He suggested that the Straight Edge Superstar was one of those enigmatic characters who could easily generate heat if they wanted. He mentioned that fans would love to hate Punk if he does go full-on heel.
"He's already a heel. He ain't gotta turn." He continued, "But he's one of the guys, there aren't many of these guys around, he's the guy that you love to hate." [From 3:06 onwards]
CM Punk will have to team up with Sami Zayn this weekend. The two stars need to be on the same page to stand a chance against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event.
