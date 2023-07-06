"He's the biggest babyface in the wrestling business now"- Wrestling veteran on Cody Rhodes being a bigger star in WWE than he was in AEW

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette believes that Cody Rhodes is the biggest babyface in the entire industry right now. He mentioned how the latter was booed by the fans in AEW while he's been heavily cheered in WWE.

The American Nightmare is one of the top superstars in the world's largest wrestling company. He won the Royal Rumble this year and headlined WrestleMania 39. While he's a major babyface, Dominik Mysterio is a major heel due to the heat he gets. The two stars collided at Money in the Bank, with the former Intercontinental Champion emerging victorious.

On the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran reviewed the match and brought up Cody Rhodes getting a big pop from the crowd in London. He added that although the RAW star was also a babyface in AEW, he wasn't getting the same reaction he's currently getting in WWE.

"Cody got a huge ovation [in London], he's the biggest babyface in the wrestling business now. And that just also shows you how quick things can turn around. He was a babyface in AEW and the fans were booing him. And now he's the biggest babyface in the biggest [wrestling] company in the world... It's the same guy but it's the presentation. You know, it's the same product but you're getting a negative reaction because of the way you're marketing it in one place and it's selling like gangbusters in the other place," said Cornette. [1:16-2:06]

Jim Cornette says Cody Rhodes facing Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank was perfect

The American Nightmare and The Judgment Day member both receive loud reactions from the fans when they show up in an arena. However, one is cheered while the other is jeered.

Jim Cornette said that it made sense for them to have a match against each other even though Dominik isn't a top guy like Cody Rhodes is.

"This was a perfect booking decision because Cody is a top guy. Dominik is not a main event level singles guy but he's got such heat for being an annoying Dominik. So to put them together this is perfect and Cody didn't need to have the main event at Starrcade '86 with Dominik. He made it plausible," said Cornette. [2:14-2:43]

Cody Rhodes is currently involved in a feud with Brock Lesnar, and they're expected to collide at SummerSlam for the third time this year.

Who do you think will win between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes