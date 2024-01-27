"He's built like a tank" - 33-year-old star heavily praises Bobby Lashley's work on WWE SmackDown

Bobby Lashley's second WWE run has often been regarded as his best run due to the amount of success he had on the main roster. Recently, a popular superstar praised Lashley and spoke about working alongside the former World Champion.

Last year, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford turned heel for the first time in their careers and aligned with Bobby Lashley on Friday Night SmackDown. After a feud with the Latino World Order, the trio continued their dominance on the brand.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Montez Ford praised Bobby Lashley and spoke about their work alongside the former WWE Champion on Friday Night SmackDown:

"Yeah, he's built like a tank. He's close to 50. He's like a specimen that me and Dawks have never dealt with at all and if it's a person that we're going to align to, to gain success. For the longest, me and Dawks felt that the Street Profits were stagnant. You know, like we were going out there and having a great time, pandering to the audience, and giving everybody what they want but we weren't getting what we wanted."

Ford praises Lashley's work with the promotion.

"So, by aligning us with Bobby Lashley, someone who's doing it, not just for a long time cause it's one thing to do something for a long time, but he's been doing it at an elite level for a long time. Like a high-performance level for a long time and I will still say that he's got the greatest physique in the game." (From 26:55 to 27:52)

Bobby Lashley will appear at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Last year, Bobby Lashley decided to go down a different path after WrestleMania 39. He was moved to Friday Night SmackDown during the annual WWE Draft and made a new alliance on the blue brand.

After a failed heel run and a feud against the LWO, the WWE Universe began to cheer for the trio on SmackDown. The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley picked up some momentum on the brand before the arrival of their new foes.

Earlier this year, Karrion Kross aligned himself with the Authors of Pain to create The Final Testament. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley revealed that he will be entering the Men's Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

What are your thoughts on The Pride vs The Final Testament? Sound off in the comment section below.

