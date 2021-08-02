"He’s a child"- Former WWE star on Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett called Vince McMahon "a child" in his latest tweet in response to a fan.

Mike and Maria Bennett were released on "Black Wednesday" back in 2020, when WWE released a large amount of talent and personnel at the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak. They, along with those affected, fans, and critics have been highly critical of WWE's process regarding the release of talent during a worldwide pandemic.

Mike Bennett went on a Twitter tirade aimed at WWE and Vince McMahon earlier tonight. The former WWE Superstar didn't hold back while taking shots at McMahon. A fan asked Bennett if he ever had a conversation with Vince McMahon, and brought up Wesley Blake's comments about never speaking to the boss during his run.

Vince McMahon allegedly made Mike Bennett wait outside his office for two hours

Bennett stated that he had about five conversations with Vince McMahon. He added that Vince once had him wait outside his office for more than two hours and when he came out, he told Bennett that he didn't have time.

Yup. At least 5 I can recall and one time he had me wait outside his office for 2+ hours. Only to come out and tell me he didn’t have time. Why? Because everything is a game to him. He’s a child.

Vince McMahon is quite possibly the greatest mind in professional wrestling. He has made a long list of questionable decisions lately but the fact can't be discounted that WWE wouldn't have become a global media giant if it hadn't been for his efforts over the years.

Vince McMahon is also possibly the most controversial entity in pro-wrestling as well. Over a career spanning decades, McMahon has done everything in his power to turn WWE into the biggest wrestling company in the world and has succeeded in doing so. He has made several rivals along the way and there aren't many who are fans of Vince's ways.

Over the years, many released WWE Superstars have opened up about Vince McMahon and although some have had positive things to say about him, others haven't shied away from bashing him for the way they were handled in the company. CM Punk's name immediately comes to mind as he poured his heart out about his frustrating WWE run on Colt Cabana's podcast, back in 2014.

Mike Bennett's tweets about Vince McMahon are garnering a mixed reaction from fans, with many supporting him and others slamming him for taking shots at the WWE Chairman. Who are you siding with here? Do you think Mike Bennett's frustration is justified? Or is he going overboard with the Vince McMahon bashing? Sound off in the comments!

