"He's a dangerous individual" - WWE Hall of Famer shares honest thoughts about Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Kurt Angle recently showered praise on former rival Brock Lesnar, saying there's nobody as strong and athletic as him in WWE history.

Angle and Lesnar are no strangers to each other, having had a riveting feud back in 2003 for the coveted WWE Championship. The rivalry was instrumental in cementing The Beast Incarnate as a main event act in the global company. Their matches at WrestleMania 19, SummerSlam 2003, and an Iron Man bout on an episode of SmackDown are some of the most memorable of their careers.

In an exclusive chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Angle stated that Lesnar was one of WWE's most dominant competitors. He also praised the former Universal Champion for his "athletic" abilities despite being a heavyweight.

Kurt Angle explained that Lesnar used to wear down his opponents by continuously hitting German Suplexes on them.

"You have to fear him all the time. I mean, if you're talking about a guy that manhandles everybody he wrestles, it's Brock Lesnar. There's nobody, pound for pound, that is as strong as him or as athletic as Brock Lesnar. He's a dangerous individual. And the way I wrestled him, I would try to keep him from hitting me with too many Suplexes. Brock has mastered Suplexes. And that's how he wears you down, and that's how he beats you," said Kurt Angle.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that he would try to counter The Beast Incarnate's offense by hitting Suplexes of his own. Angle also said his rivalry with Brock Lesnar was evenly matched, with both securing wins over each other.

"And so I would always try to counter those Supexes with Suplexes of my own. And for the most part, I was able to do that. I beat Brock Lesnar for the world championship; I believe it was SummerSlam [2003]. He did beat me at WrestleMania [19] for the title. So we went tit for tat but Lesnar is one of the best wrestlers I have been in the ring with," added Angle. (2:38 - 3:34)

Check out the full video below:

Kurt Angle on Brock Lesnar's weaknesses

Furthermore, the Olympic gold medallist explained how just like every human is prone to getting tired, Brock Lesnar is no different. Kurt Angle believes though Lesnar doesn't have any significant weaknesses, the fact that he could get fatigued after a point can be partly termed as one of his shortcomings.

"Everybody gets vulnerable when they get tired, and Brock Lesnar is no different. He's human, he's a human being, and he's gonna get tired eventually. And if you're gonna say it's one of his weaknesses, it takes a lot of time to get tired, but eventually, he would get tired. So I would say it's semi-one of his weaknesses," said Angle. (3:46 - 4:10)

The Beast Incarnate last wrestled for WWE at Crown Jewel 2022, where he scored a controversial win over Bobby Lashley. Fans can expect the two forces of nature to share the ring again, possibly at next year's WrestleMania 39.

What do you make of Kurt Angle's thoughts on Lesnar? What is your favorite match of the pair? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes