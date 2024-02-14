"He's dead" - Bill Apter shares details of an unexpected email he got from Stephanie McMahon (Exclusive)

It's been a while since Stephanie McMahon has been around in WWE, but she remains a popular figure. Bill Apter recently opened up about an email exchange he had with Stephanie McMahon following The Ultimate Warrior's return.

The late great WWE superstar was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014, and he appeared on the RAW after WrestleMania 30 to deliver an emotional promo.

The Ultimate Warrior, however, sadly passed away due to a heart attack just a day later, leaving the wrestling community stunned after his long-awaited return. Bill Apter recalled getting in touch with Stephanie via email after the Ultimate Warrior's appearance to tell her how great the segment was on WWE TV.

Much to his surprise, Stephanie McMahon responded by confirming the death of the Ultimate Warrior, something that Bill Apter certainly did not anticipate.

He detailed the story during the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted.

"I've never told this story because nobody has brought this up before, but I emailed, once in a while, I would email Stephanie McMahon. Love her to death, she is just terrific, she is just a nice person. She is my favorite McMahon, actually," said the legendary journalist. "I remember emailing her the day after RAW, the morning after RAW, and saying, 'Boy, that was very emotional with Jim Hellwig [The Ultimate Warrior],' and she hit me back the email and said, 'He's dead.' And I was like, I couldn't believe it. I've never told anybody that story; it just reminded me of that." [From 5:44 onwards]

It was a jolt to everyone who loved pro wrestling, but fans were fortunate to witness The Ultimate Warrior with a mic inside a WWE ring before he unfortunately left the world.

