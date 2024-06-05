"He's definitely killing it" - Hall of Famer says 38-year-old WWE star is "a junior Kurt Angle" (Exclusive)

An NWA Hall of Famer recently stated that one WWE Superstar was following in the steps of Kurt Angle. According to the Hall of Famer, Chad Gable's talent in promos has only been on an upward trajectory in the last few months.

While The Alpha Academy leader is yet to win a singles title, he already has a few tag team championship reigns under his belt. Over the recent weeks, he has gained a lot of praise owing to his promos and performances. Legendary journalist Bill Apter is also very impressed, going as far as to compare him to Kurt Angle.

Speaking on this week's Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Hall of Famer Bill Apter complimented Chad's facial expressions in his WWE promos. He also compared the star to legendary superstar and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

"You know what they are doing and I love it? The whole situation with Chad Gable. He's killing it, he's definitely killing it. You know it's almost like he is a junior Kurt Angle, so to say. That's the way I look at him. But his chatter, his promos, the way his facial expressions are towards Otis and Tozawa, and Maxxine. His facial expressions are, he is perfect in that role. he is absolutely perfect." [17:27]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Chad Gable in WWE. The star will go after Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Title once again as part of their intense feud.

