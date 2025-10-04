  • home icon
  • "He's Done" - Booker T Gives Major Corey Graves Update After Replacing Him Following Brock Lesnar Attack; Michael Cole Upset

"He's Done" - Booker T Gives Major Corey Graves Update After Replacing Him Following Brock Lesnar Attack; Michael Cole Upset

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 04, 2025 01:49 GMT
Michael Cole was not happy (Credit: WWE SmackDown)
Michael Cole was not happy (Credit: WWE SmackDown)

Michael Cole was left upset after he was interrupted by Booker T, who said that Corey Graves was "done" after the Brock Lesnar attack. Graves was absent once again on SmackDown tonight.

Cole was about to provide an update on Corey Graves, but Booker T was not having it and immediately said that the star was done. He said that after the Lesnar attack, Graves was finished, implying that he would never be returning.

"He's finished, he's finished. He's done, he's done."

Michael Cole was upset about the way that Booker T said that, and it was visible on his face. He immediately rushed to provide a clarification about what had happened. He said that Graves was not done after the attack by Brock Lesnar, and that he was still recovering from the attack at home, and that he would be back in a couple of weeks.

"Corey Graves still convalescing at home after the attack by Brock Lesnar. He's not finished, he'll be back in a couple of weeks from what I understand."

Given that Booker T is working on the main roster, having replaced Corey Graves recently, he appears more than ready to say that Graves is not going to be appearing.

Why did Booker T need to replace Corey Graves next to Michael Cole on WWE SmackDown?

On SmackDown a few weeks ago, Brock Lesnar attacked Michael Cole, carrying him down to the ring during a scheduled backstage interview. It looked like he was about to destroy Cole when Corey Graves stepped in to save Cole.

This led to Lesnar hitting Graves with two F5s, leaving him unable to move, but sparing Cole in the process.

Since then, Graves has not been able to appear on SmackDown, with Booker T replacing him as Cole's commentator partner instead.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

