"He’s done that so many times" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals Vince McMahon has rehearsed many iconic spots prior to shows going on air

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has revealed that Vince McMahon was the first to take the iconic dumpster spot during a run-through of RAW in 1998.

When broadcast live, the spot consisted of Billy Gunn and Road Dogg pushing a dumpster off the stage that had both Mick Foley and Chainsaw Charlie (f.k.a Terry Funk) inside. However, the first person to experience the crazy spot was Vince McMahon.

Speaking on the podcast, Oh You Didn't Know, Road Dogg stated how McMahon always leads from the front. Dogg said the WWE chairman would not ask the performers to do anything he was not willing to do himself.

"Guess who got in that thing and took that ride first? Vince McMahon,” James said. “He’s done that so many times, the zipline with Shawn Michaels, jumping off of stuff onto a crash pad. He’s done that so many times to show I’m not asking you to do something that I wouldn’t do myself. You can think what you want to about him but he’s a man’s man, and he’s an interesting man." H/T WrestlingInc

Moments like the dumpster being thrown off the Monday Night RAW stage truly encapsulate the chaos of the attitude era. It is indeed an example of how WWE utilized many extreme match types to further popularize their product.

Vince McMahon jumped off a 10-feet tall tower at 74

As showcased at WrestleMania 38, McMahon's desire to get involved in in-ring action hasn't waned. The grandfather of six is still getting into altercations in the ring.

WrestleMania 36, much like everything else in the world at the time, was hindered because of the pandemic. However, Vince McMahon was still keen to put on the best show possible.

One moment that the WWE chairman personally looked over was when Rob Gronkowski was tasked with jumping off a 10-foot tower onto a crowd of WWE Superstars. Due to Gronk's lack of experience, the chairman took it upon himself to show the NFL star how it's done.

McMahon may face criticism from time to time for his booking, but his dedication to wrestling cannot be denied. His zest for the business is the same as it was when the company was firing on all cylinders during the attitude era.

